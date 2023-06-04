Overcast 61°

Wrong-Way DUI: North Branford Woman Facing Multiple Charges After North Haven Incident

A young Connecticut woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was driving the wrong way while under the influence overnight.

Daria Rae McCabe
Daria Rae McCabe Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Joe Lombardi
Connecticut State Police say the incident happened on northbound I-91 near Exit 13 in North Haven just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4.

A red Honda Civic was stopped in the left of three lanes facing oncoming traffic.

The driver, Daria Rae McCabe, age 22, of North Branford, was observed with glossy, bloodshot eyes with the odor of alcohol coming from her breath, according to state police.

She then failed field sobriety tests, said police.

McCabe was charged with:

  • Reckless driving,
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,
  • Driving the wrong way in divided highway.

She was released on a $500 bond and is due to appear in court in Meriden on Friday, June 16.

