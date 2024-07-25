Woman Nabbed As Suspect In Murder Near Meriden CT Amtrak Station

The shooting of New Haven County resident Beth Ndwiga of Meriden occurred around 10 p.m., Monday, July 22, near the Meriden Green.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox61 News, 32-year-old Maryiah Farrar of Meriden was charged with assault and conspiracy to commit assault on Tuesday, July 23.

Meriden Police have not provided information on Farrar's arrest.

The report details how a witness told detectives that Ndwiga was attacked by at least two people, including a man and a woman.

The witness reportedly attempted to intervene, but the man attacking Ndwiga pulled a gun and pointed it at him, the incident report said.

During the fight, Farrar was stabbed in the right shoulder, and Ndwiga began running across Meriden Green with Farrar and the man chasing her, the report said.

The incident report said that's when the man shot Ndwiga, and she fell to the ground, and the man shot her a second time after she fell.

Farrar and the man, the documents said, then ran toward the train station.

The report said officers obtained video from the train station showing the man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants with an item in his hand.

Ndwiga was found near the train station.

Farrar was also seen holding her neck near the train station, the report said.

The report said that shortly after, the video identified Farrar, who lived above the Downtown Coffee Shop on W. Main St.

When detectives arrived at the apartment, they found Farrar wearing an outfit that matched the witness's description with a wound on the side of her neck, the report said.

The incident report said Farrar was taken into custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

On Tuesday, July 23, police said they were searching for the man connected with the case.

Meriden Police have not responded to comment on the series of events or Farrar's arrest and connection to the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Det. John Wagner at 203-630-6334.

To read the entire Fox61 report, click here.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.