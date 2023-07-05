Overcast 78°

SHARE

Woman Found Shot Dead On Waterbury Street, Police Say

A woman was found shot dead after police in Connecticut responded to a report of an unresponsive person.

The area where the woman was found shot to death.
The area where the woman was found shot to death. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in New Haven County around 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 5 in Waterbury in the area of Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, responding officers further located the woman who has not been identified with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Waterbury Police Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating this incident, he added.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE