Woman Found Shot Dead On Waterbury Street, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County around 4:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 5 in Waterbury in the area of Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, responding officers further located the woman who has not been identified with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Waterbury Police Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating this incident, he added.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

