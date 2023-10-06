Woman Fires Shots At Ansonia Police Front Lobby Before Being Subdued With Taser, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County in Bristol around 10:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Bristol Police Department located at 131 North Main St.

According to Bristol Police, the rounds did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass but prompted officers to respond and make contact with the woman.

As officers attempted to negotiate, the woman, identified as Hartford County resident Suzanne Laprise, age 51, of Plainville, fired additional rounds toward responding officers, causing one to return fire, however, the rounds were stopped again by the glass, police said.

At one point Laprise set down the firearm and officers deployed an electronic control device and were able to take her into custody without serious injury.

Laprise was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

She was released and charged with:

Criminal attempt/murder with special circumstance

Illegal discharge of firearm

Illegal carry of firearms under the influence of drugs/alcohol

Criminal use of a weapon

Violation of pistol permit requirements

Illegal possession of large-capacity magazine

Criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment

Breach of peace

Laprise is being held on a $3 million bond.

Connecticut State Police responded, along with the Inspector General's Office, who will handle the investigation.

The public without essential businesses is asked to avoid the area on Friday, Oct. 6.

