Witnesses Wanted: CT Man, 28, Killed After Hitting Back Of Tractor-Trailer In Wallingford

The crash took place in New Haven County around 2 a.m., Sunday, July 23 on I-91 near Exit 14 in Wallingford.

Windham County resident Jessie Barbosa-Santiago, age 28, of Willimantic, was driving a Suzuki GSXR1 motorcycle in the center lane when he hit the rear of a tractor-trailer in the area of Exit 14, according to state police.

Barbosa-Santiago and a rider on the motorcycle, identified as a 22-year-old woman, were thrown from the motorcycle following the crash, state police said.

Barbosa-Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven for serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.

The collision remains under investigation. If you may have witnessed this crash or have any information pertinent to the investigation contact Trooper McCue #792 at CSP Troop I. Daniel.mccue@ct.gov or 203-393-4200.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.