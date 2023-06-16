Waterbury Woman Killed In Crash With Box Truck

New Haven County resident Sandra Sanga Paguay of Waterbury died around 5:40 a.m., Tuesday, June 13 in Waterbury.

According to Lt. Nadine Amatruda of the Waterbury Police, officers responded to the area of 271 Lakewood Road on the report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries involving a car and a box truck.

Paguay was extricated from her car by Waterbury Fire Department and was found to have serious life-threatening injuries, Amatruda said.

She was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the box truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. Lakewood Road in Waterbury, CT will remain closed as this investigation continues.

Paguay is survived by her husband Segundo Jose Cevallos, her children; Jonathan Cevallos, Freddy Cevallos, Christina Cevallos, Jessica Cevallos, and Isavel Foodman, her eight grandchildren, her brothers Armando Paguay and Ablerto Paguay, many nieces and nephews, her father Segundo and stepmother Elvia.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 17, at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South Street, Danbury) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will take place in Ecuador.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Departments Crash Recon Unit at 203-346-3975.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.