Waterbury Man ID'd As Fourth Victim Of Quadruple-Fatal Fiery Crash

The crash occurred in New Haven County around 11 p.m. Friday, July 19, in Waterbury on Thomaston Avenue when a car traveling south slammed into a northbound vehicle, causing both to burst into flames, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

Lawrence Jackson, age 28, of Waterbury, was the front-seat passenger in an Audi A-7 involved in the crash with a Lexus GS300.

Bessette said a preliminary investigation determined that a car was traveling south on Thomaston Avenue at a high rate of speed and north on Thomaston Avenue at a high rate of speed.

He added that both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision in the northbound lane of 690 Thomaston Avenue.

The accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.