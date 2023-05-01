35-Year-Old From Waterbury Dies, Woman Ejected From Car In Rollover Meriden Crash: Police

Javier Rosado-Toro, age 35, of Waterbury, died in the crash that occurred on I-691 around 9:15 p.m. in Meriden on Sunday, April 30, according to Connecticut State Police.

Rosado-Toro was heading west in his Ram 1500 Big Horn when he attempted to pass a Ford F-350 Super Duty about three-quarters of a mile west of Exit 3 but collided with the Ford instead.

The impact spun the Ram out of control and into a cable barrier in the right shoulder before rolling over and crashing into a tree.

Rosado-Toro flew out of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupant of the Ram, a 32-year-old woman from Orlando, Florida, sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Mary's Hospital by Hunters Ambulance.

The driver of the Ford, also from New Haven County, a 42-year-old man from Middlebury, was uninjured.

Both vehicles were towed away from the interstate.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash contact the Connecticut State Police at 203-393-4200.

