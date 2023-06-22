Waterbury Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Beating, Kidnapping Woman

New Haven County resident Trevor Watson, age 26, of Waterbury, was charged on Monday, June 19 in Waterbury.

Waterbury Police officers responded to 910 Wolcott St. on a report of one motor vehicle chasing another motor vehicle, said Lt. Nadine Amatruda, of the Waterbury Police.

Both parties were located in the area of Piedmont Street where officers found that the woman had been assaulted by her husband, identified as Watson, Amatruda said.

Watson was placed under arrest and charged with:

Criminal attempt at murder

Kidnapping

Assault

Threatening

Reckless endangerment

Disorderly conduct

Violation of protective order

Various motor vehicle charges

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment from sharp objects. She is listed in stable condition.

Amatruda said the attack was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

