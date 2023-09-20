Waterbury Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Husky Found With Chain Embedded In Neck

New Haven County resident Waterbury Emanuel Pizarro-Boria, age 38, of Waterbury, was charged on Tuesday, Sept. 19 after turning himself in to Naugatuck Police.

According to Naugatuck Police, Pizarro-Boria was charged with cruelty to animals, no rabies vaccination, and allowing a dog to roam.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 20, Naugatuck Police said when found on Platt Mills Road, the dog, which has been named "Justice," was in poor condition, suffered a fever, and had trouble walking.

He needed extensive care and surgery to remove the 28-inch chain, police said.

After finding him, Naugatuck Police and animal rights group Desmond’s Army put out a call for information that would lead to the dog's owner. They also offered a $1,500 reward.

Police on Wednesday announced they received an anonymous tip from someone who said they believed the animal belonged to a Waterbury man who had kept the animal chained in an outdoor shed on South Street.

Naugatuck Sgt. Danielle Durette said the department worked with Waterbury police to develop a connection between the homeowner and dog and were finally able to do so when Pizarro-Boria admitted using the chain to tether the dog.

A warrant was sought and as the department said on Wednesday, they got "justice for Justice" with Pizarro-Boria's arrest.

Police added that the dog doing very well, but not quite ready for adoption and may need a fostering situation first to find a good fit. He is believed to be about 3 years old.

Anyone interested can reach the Naugatuck Animal Control at 203-729-5222.

