Waterbury Duo Carjacks Nypd Sergeant While Armed With Machine Gun, Feds Say

New Haven County residents Jomar Crespo, age 21, and Jose Rivera, age 20, both of Waterbury, were arrested by federal agents on Tuesday, June 18, on suspicion of carjacking and related charges.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District, Crespo and Rivera donned black clothing and facemasks before approaching the victim’s car from behind in Harlem on Friday evening, June 14.

Both men allegedly brandished firearms, including a loaded .40-caliber pistol equipped with a Glock switch, which essentially converts a handgun to a fully automatic machine gun.

A second loaded pistol had an extended magazine capable of holding nearly 30 rounds of ammunition.

After ordering the victim to turn over his keys, Crespo and Rivera drove off in the car, prosecutors said. They were later seen driving the vehicle on surveillance video.

The victim, a sergeant with the NYPD, was not injured in the ordeal.

Crespo and Rivera were arrested after a brief foot chase, during which they were seen discarding the two firearms, prosecutors said.

Both men were charged with carjacking and carrying firearms, including a machine gun, during and in relation to the carjacking.

If convicted on both counts, they face a mandatory minimum of 30 years in federal prison with the possibility of life sentences.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.