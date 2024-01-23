Overcast 41°

Waterbury Man Charged With Pointing Gun In Threatening Road-Rage Incident

A Connecticut man was charged with threatening after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during a road rage incident.

Luis Enrique Torres-Diaz

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
The confrontation occurred on I-691 in New Haven County around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 in the town of Cheshire and continued to I-84 in Waterbury.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers found a black Subaru stopped on the right shoulder by Exit 25 and a gray Nissan stopped on the right shoulder by Exit 23. The driver of the Nissan said she had been involved in a road rage incident and the driver of the Subaru had waved a handgun at her. 

The driver of the Subaru was identified as Luis Enrique Torres-Diaz, age 23, of Waterbury. Police said he admitted to displaying the gun during the road rage interaction. 

Torres-Diaz was placed under arrest and charged with: 

  • Threatening/displaying firearm
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Breach of peace
  • Reckless driving

He was issued a $5,000 cash/surety bond which he posted and was released.

