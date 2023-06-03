Waterbury City Official Charged With Hit-Run That Left Teen Critical

New Haven County resident John Egan, age 58, of Waterbury, the Zoning Commission chairman and former head of the Parks and Recreation Department, was arrested on Wednesday, May 31, for the incident that took place in Waterbury on Monday, May 26, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

The crash took place just after 12 a.m., in the area of West Main Street at Highland Avenue, Bessette said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a scooter and the operator lying nearby in the roadway.

Officers confirmed that the scooter was struck by another vehicle which then fled the scene, Bessette said.

Officers later located the striking vehicle which was identified as a maroon, 2022 Cadillac XT5. The vehicle was taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Bessette said the teen operator of the scooter remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Investigators determined that Egan was the owner of the Cadillac and was the driver at the time of the crash, police said.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant and Egan turned himself in to the police where he was charged with evading responsibility causing serious physical injury or death and failure to yield while turning left.

He was released after posting a $50,000 court-set bond.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.