Vicious Domestic Attack Leads To Arrest Of Milford Man, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County in Milford on Wednesday, Nov. 15 on Boston Post Road.

According to Milford Police, the victim told officers that they were traveling in a vehicle being driven by Niko Tracy, of Milford when the two got into an argument.

Tracy pulled the car over, spit in the victim’s face, and punched the left side of their face, police said.

Police said he then got out of the vehicle, dragged the victim out of the vehicle by the hair and right arm, and hit them in the head again with a closed fist.

The victim climbed back into the vehicle and Tracy began hitting the victim in the head with a closed fist while driving before they were able to get out of the car and to safety, police added.

Tracy was located at his residence and taken into custody. He was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace and released on a promise to appear.

