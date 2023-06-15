Overcast 72°

Serious Crash: Person Struck By Vehicle In Milford

A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in New Haven County, officials say. 

The pedestrian was struck at 142 Welchs Point Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps Streetview / Milford Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
The vehicle struck a pedestrian near 142 Welchs Point Road while traveling west, according to the Milford Police Department. 

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation. 

Police have not released the identity or gender of the person struck.

Police ask that anyone with additional information call the Milford Police Department at -203-878-4764.

