Serious Crash: Person Struck By Vehicle In Milford

The vehicle struck a pedestrian near 142 Welchs Point Road while traveling west, according to the Milford Police Department.

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation after suffering serious injuries in the crash.

This incident is still under investigation.

Police have not released the identity or gender of the person struck.

Police ask that anyone with additional information call the Milford Police Department at -203-878-4764.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.