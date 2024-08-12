Update: CT Woman Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Waterbury Identified

New London County resident Michelle Trausch, age 36, of Norwich, was found around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Waterbury, in the area of 603 East Main St.

Trausch was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Hartford, where she later died from her injuries.

This accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact CRU at 203-346-3975.

