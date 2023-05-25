New Update: ID Released For North Branford Boy Stabbed To Death At East Haven Elementary School

New Haven County resident Dustin Cecarelli, of North Branford, was found by East Haven Police around 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 23 at Tuttle Elementary School, said East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Dustin’s family and friends during this difficult time," Murgo said.

When East Haven officers arrived on the scene, they found Cecarelli had been assaulted with a knife during a fight, Murgo said.

The school was not in session at the time, he added.

The captain said the juvenile was treated on scene by East Haven Fire Department personnel and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

"While details regarding this incident will be forthcoming, we want residents to know that all involved individuals in this altercation have been identified, are accounted for, and no threat to public safety exists," Murgo said.

He added that the department is working closely with the State Attorney's Office on any forthcoming charges.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

