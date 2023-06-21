Unemployment Fraud: Ansonia Woman Charged With $11K Theft

New Haven County resident Adalis Rivera-Marin, age 33, of Ansonia, was arrested on Thursday, June 15 by inspectors from the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney, and charged with one count each of unemployment compensation fraud and larceny by defrauding a public community.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Fraud Unit, in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney following a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Rivera-Marin fraudulently collected $11,384 in unemployment benefits from April 2020 through August 2020. Rivera-Marin was working and failed to report her wages while she was collecting unemployment benefits, the State's Attorney's Office said.

Rivera-Marin was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond.

If convicted she faces five to 20 years in prison.

