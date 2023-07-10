2 Critical Following 3-Vehicle New Haven Crash

The took place in New Haven County on Sunday, July 9 at 225 Foxon Boulevard in New Haven.

The New Haven Police Department responded to the scene and found a Nissan Pathfinder that had collided with a Mercedes Benz E350 and a Hyundai Elantra, said Capt. Rose Dell, of the New Haven Police.

Investigators believe the Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Foxon Boulevard and veered into the oncoming travel lane, leading to a collision with the two vehicles that were traveling westbound.

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for significant injuries where he remains in critical condition, Dell said.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was also transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and is in critical but stable condition.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai Elantra were evaluated at the hospital for minor injuries and were discharged.

The Crash Reconstruction Team was activated, and a thorough investigation will be conducted to analyze the evidence and determine how the collision occurred, Dell added.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators is urged to contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

