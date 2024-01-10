Overcast 50°

SHARE

Trooper Hospitalized After Car Slams Into Cruiser On I-91 In Meriden During Storm: Police

A state trooper was taken to a hospital after a car driven by a 20-year-old New York resident crashed into the back of her cruiser on a Connecticut highway amid a winter storm, police announced.

A Connecticut state trooper's cruiser was left damaged after the crash.&nbsp;

A Connecticut state trooper's cruiser was left damaged after the crash. 

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in New Haven County during a winter storm on Tuesday, Jan. 9 around 7:40 p.m., when a state police cruiser was parked in the left lane of Interstate 91 South in Meriden while helping with a call for traffic service. 

According to state police, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade driven by Putnam County resident Luis Sanchez, Jr. of Brewster, age 20, was traveling south in the left lane and collided with the cruiser after failing to move over. 

The cruiser sustained disabling damage to the rear passenger side as a result of the crash and the trooper who had been inside reported possible injuries. She was later taken to Hartford Hospital to be evaluated, police said. 

Both vehicles were towed from the scene of the crash. 

Based on statements from both drivers and evidence at the scene, Sanchez was issued an infraction for several traffic violations, including speeding, according to authorities. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE