Trooper Caught Running Ex's License Plates In New Haven County, Police Say

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, Jose Campos was arrested by fellow state police members in Hartford County for his alleged crimes, the Connecticut State Police (CSP) announced.

The 30-year-old resident of the town of Wolcott in New Haven County was the subject of an investigation after two separate women accused him of illegally running their license plates for personal use.

According to his arrest warrant, one of the women was Campos' ex-girlfriend.

While the two were together, she visited him using a car she had rented from a private car-renting app.

She accused Campos of being jealous of the different car, and the trooper is even accused of going as far as directly telling his then-girlfriend that he would run the plates to see if another man owned it.

CSP detectives were able to confirm that in June 2022, Campos, on his day off, allegedly used COLLECT (the Connecticut Online Law Enforcement Telecommunications Teleprocessing system) to run one of these rental car’s plates, pulling up the registration along with other personal information.

Along with his arrest, Campos, who has served with CSP since 2020 in Troop B - North Canaan (Litchfield County), and Troop G - Bridgeport (Fairfield County), was fully suspended with pay from his job and is at risk of losing his certification.

He is charged with third-degree computer crimes.

Campos posted his $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on Wednesday, Nov. at GA 4 in Waterbury.

