Trio Shoplifts $1K Worth Of Merchandise From Milford Walmart, Police Say

The New Haven County incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Milford at the Walmart on Boston Post Road, according to police.
A loss prevention worker told officers they witnessed the women concealing items from the store in backpacks.
The women then attempted to leave with $986 worth of merchandise, police said.
The following suspects, all from Bridgeport, were arrested on suspicion of larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny:
- Mini Chinnapattolla, age 24
- Rishika Kaila, age 25
- Navya Paruchuri, age 32
