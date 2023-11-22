Overcast 52°

Trio Shoplifts $1K Worth Of Merchandise From Milford Walmart, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after they were allegedly caught stealing nearly $1,000 in merchandise from a Walmart store in the region.

Walmart on Boston Post Road in Milford.

Walmart on Boston Post Road in Milford.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The New Haven County incident happened Tuesday, Nov. 21, in Milford at the Walmart on Boston Post Road, according to police.

A loss prevention worker told officers they witnessed the women concealing items from the store in backpacks.

The women then attempted to leave with $986 worth of merchandise, police said.

The following suspects, all from Bridgeport, were arrested on suspicion of larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny:

  • Mini Chinnapattolla, age 24
  • Rishika Kaila, age 25
  • Navya Paruchuri, age 32

