Fair 67°

SHARE

Target Thieves Use Fake Name, Found With Drugs In Milford: Police

A duo accused of stealing hundreds from a Connecticut Target was also found to be in possession of drugs and under a false name, police said.

Two men were nabbed for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Milford Target, with one also using a fake name and possessing drugs, police said.
Two men were nabbed for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Milford Target, with one also using a fake name and possessing drugs, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Sunday, Aug. 27 in New Haven County when the two Christopher Connors, age 45, and Nicholas Clark, age 43, reportedly walked into the Milford Target located at 1191 Boston Post Road (Route 1).

The duo put merchandise, totaling over $250, into a reusable shopping bag and walked out of the store without paying, police said.

Milford Police detained Connors and Clark, and the Target loss prevention officer identified them as the shoplifters.

Additionally, Connors was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and was using a fake name.

Clark and Connors are both charged with:

  • Larceny
  • Conspiracy/Larceny

Connors faces additional charges of:

  • Interfering with an officer
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Both are due in court on Tuesday, Sept. 26. 

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE