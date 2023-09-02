Target Thieves Use Fake Name, Found With Drugs In Milford: Police

It happened on Sunday, Aug. 27 in New Haven County when the two Christopher Connors, age 45, and Nicholas Clark, age 43, reportedly walked into the Milford Target located at 1191 Boston Post Road (Route 1).

The duo put merchandise, totaling over $250, into a reusable shopping bag and walked out of the store without paying, police said.

Milford Police detained Connors and Clark, and the Target loss prevention officer identified them as the shoplifters.

Additionally, Connors was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and was using a fake name.

Clark and Connors are both charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy/Larceny

Connors faces additional charges of:

Interfering with an officer

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Both are due in court on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

