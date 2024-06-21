The incident occurred in the town of Orange around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at Boston Post Road in the left lane approaching Lambert Road.

According to the Orange Police, the 2016 Mercedes C300. passed a police cruiser in the right lane, traveling at a high rate of speed.

Seven seconds later, the vehicle ran a red traffic signal at the intersection and collided with a 2017 Ford Escape traveling south on Lambert Road through the intersection, Orange Police said.

The force of the collision propelled the Mercedes through a light post on the southwest corner of the intersection, finally coming to rest in the parking lot of TFI Fridays.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes immediately fled the scene on foot and made his way into a wooded, wet area nearby.

Although a K9 track was unsuccessful in apprehending the suspect, a loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine was recovered during the track.

Three other occupants of the Mercedes and two occupants of the Ford were injured in the collision and were transported to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A substantial amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also recovered from the Mercedes, police said.

The investigation is continuing, and arrests are expected.

