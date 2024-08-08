Suicidal Man Who Wanted Hamden Police To 'Kill Him,' Injures Officers During Arrest, Cops Say

The incident occurred in New Haven County in Hamden on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Hamden Plaza.

According to Lt. Raymond Quinn of the Hamden Police, the department received word that the East Haven Police were trying to locate and arrest Derrick Gilliam, age 29, of New Haven.

East Haven police said that Gilliam, who was wanted on domestic violence charges, was suicidal and "wanted to be killed by police," Quinn said.

East Haven Police had developed information that Gilliam was in the area of the Hamden Plaza. A Hamden Police officer located a vehicle associated with Gilliam parked at the plaza, police said.

Quinn said additional officers responded and approached the vehicle and attempted to take Gilliam into custody.

Gilliam got out of his vehicle and immediately started to fight with officers, Quinn said.

"Gilliam yelled at officers to kill him, Quinn said. "After a lengthy struggle, Gilliam was taken into custody."

During the course of the arrest, Gilliam bit scratched and attempted to punch officers, the lieutant said. Several officers received injuries.

It was later learned that the New Haven Police Department was also looking to arrest Gilliam for charges that occurred earlier Wednesday, Aug. 7, in their town including kidnapping.

Hamden Police also have an active arrest warrant for Gilliam for a protective order violation.

Gilliam also had 13 additional active arrest warrants from other police agencies, Quinn said.

After his arrest, Gilliam was turned over to the New Haven Police Department to be charged for the incident in New Haven.

“I commend the Hamden Police Officers and Officers of our brother agencies that assisted in as much as we were able to bring into custody a violent criminal without the use of deadly force," said Hamden Police Chief E.P. Reynolds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.