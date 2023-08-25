Overcast 75°

Silver Sands State Park In Milford Named Tops In 'Travel + Leisure'

Silver Sands State Park in Connecticut has been named to the popular "Travel + Leisure" magazine as the state's best park in "Best State Park In Every U.S. State" edition. 

Silver Sands State Park in Milford
Silver Sands State Park in Milford Photo Credit: State Of Connecticut
Kathy Reakes
Located in New Haven County in Milford, the park is easy to fall in love with its acres of breezy beach dunes to stroll and marshlands full of birds. Or maybe cast a line and fish. 

And, according to the magazine, when Charles Island (a part of Silver Sands) isn't closed to protect nesting birds from May to November, you can walk across a sandbar to the island for a superior outing of bird watching. 

So, grab the binoculars or just a beach chair and visit a national gem of a beach and park. 

Click here to read the entire "Travel + Leisure" article. 

