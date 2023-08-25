Silver Sands State Park In Milford Named Tops In 'Travel + Leisure'

Located in New Haven County in Milford, the park is easy to fall in love with its acres of breezy beach dunes to stroll and marshlands full of birds. Or maybe cast a line and fish.

And, according to the magazine, when Charles Island (a part of Silver Sands) isn't closed to protect nesting birds from May to November, you can walk across a sandbar to the island for a superior outing of bird watching.

So, grab the binoculars or just a beach chair and visit a national gem of a beach and park.

Click here to read the entire "Travel + Leisure" article.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.