New Info: Shooting Of 20-Year-Old From Madison Who Tried Entering Wrong Home Deemed Justifiable

New Haven County resident Nick Donofrio, age 20, of Madison, was found dead having suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, on the front porch of a home in Columbia, South Carolina on the 500 block of South Holly Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, the city's police department said.

Police said Donofrio lived on the same street and mistakenly tried to enter the wrong house when he was shot.

"After consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the circumstances of the South Holly Street fatal shooting last weekend, charges will not be filed against the homeowner," the department said on Wednesday, Aug. 30. "As a result, the homeowner’s name will not be publicly released."

Police said the determination was based on several factors including evidence gathered at the scene, a review of surveillance video that captured moments before the shooting, audio evidence, and witness statements.

Recap of Incident:

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, Columbia Poice officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Holly Street for a reported home invasion. While en route, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Donofrio dead on the front porch.

Investigators have determined that Donofrio who resided on South Holly Street, mistakenly went to the wrong home and attempted to enter by repeatedly knocking, banging, and kicking at the front door while manipulating the door handle.

As Donofrio kicked the door, a woman who lived at the home called 911, police said.

At the same time, a man who lived at the home retrieved a firearm. While the woman was still on the phone with emergency dispatchers, Donofrio broke the front door glass window and reached inside to manipulate the doorknob.

At that time, the man fired a single shot through the broken door window striking Donofrio in the upper body, police said.

The investigation also determined that the homeowner was not prohibited from possessing a firearm and he legally owned the firearm for the purpose of personal and home protection.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook says, “This is a heartbreaking case for all involved. Our lead investigator has diligently worked to gather all the facts surrounding this incident. He has also maintained contact with the Donofrio family throughout the investigation. We at the Columbia Police Department extend our deepest condolences for their immeasurable loss.”

