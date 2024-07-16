Shooting At Waterbury Apartment Complex Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Wounded

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 6:20 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, in Waterbury at 47 Armand Drive.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police, a report of gunshots sent officers to an apartment complex where they found a 65-year-old man injured inside his unit.

A second victim, a 73-year-old Waterbury man, was found dead in the common area of the building, Bessette said.

Bessette said a preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was initially shot in the parking lot by the suspect and then retreated into his apartment and contacted police.

It is believed that the suspect death was a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the initial shooting, Bessette added.

"The suspect and victim were known to each other, and it is further believed that this was an isolated incident," Bessette said.

The victim is currently being treated at a local hospital. He is considered to be in stable condition, and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

This incident remains under investigation by WPD detectives. Additionally, the CT Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be assisting in determining the official cause of death for the deceased victim.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the WPD detective bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crimestoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.