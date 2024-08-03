Severe Storm System Knocks Out Power To Thousands In Connecticut

As of around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, a total of 3,131 have lost power statewide.

The most heavily affected areas are in New Haven County, with 1,994 without power, and Fairfield County, with 626 customers out. An additional 501 are out of power in Hartford County.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Fairfield and New Haven counties until 5:30 p.m., and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Fairfield County until 9 p.m.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

