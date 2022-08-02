Private Island For Sale In Branford Listed At $2,495,000

Looking for a home with an abundance of privacy and waterfront views? A unique listing in Connecticut could be the right fit.

Prudden Island, a private island in the New Haven County town of Branford, was listed for sale at $2,495,000 by Vicky Welch at William Raveis Real Estate.

The eight-room home is 1,415 square feet and located on 0.21 acres.

The home, which was built in 1930, has six bedrooms and two full baths.

According to the listing, the interior features white shiplap walls, exposed wood beams, and well-placed windows that allow for impressive views of the water.

Read the full listing here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.