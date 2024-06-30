Purse Forcibly Stolen From Woman In Southbury Library Parking Lot: Suspect At Large

The incident happened in New Haven County on Wednesday, June 26 just after:15 p.m., when an 80-year-old woman's purse was stolen in the parking lot of the Southbury Library at 100 Poverty Rd. after a short struggle, according to Southbury Police.

The suspects' vehicle was described as a black Cadillac XT5 with a Rhode Island registration 1BR577, which was later confirmed to have been stolen from Stonington, police said.

Before police arrived at the scene of the robbery, the Cadillac took off at high speed. One of the suspects who jumped out of the passenger side was described as a white man who was 5-foot-8 and was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and a blue surgical-style face mask.

Anyone with more information about the robbery is asked to call Southbury Officer El-Ayoub at 203-264-5912. Residents should not approach the suspects' vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

