Fog/Mist 49°

SHARE

Potent New Storm System Takes Aim At Region: Here's Timing, 5-Day Forecast

A quick-moving storm that moved through the Northeast overnight will be followed by a dry first half of the weekend before a more potent system moves in.

<p>It will be dry for the first half of the weekend on Saturday, Dec. 2 before a new storm system arrives on Sunday, Dec. 3.</p>

It will be dry for the first half of the weekend on Saturday, Dec. 2 before a new storm system arrives on Sunday, Dec. 3.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
<p>The new storm moving in on Sunday, Dec. 3 will bring widespread rainfall with around an inch of precipitation. Parts of northern New York and New England will see a mix of rain and snow.</p>

The new storm moving in on Sunday, Dec. 3 will bring widespread rainfall with around an inch of precipitation. Parts of northern New York and New England will see a mix of rain and snow.

 Photo Credit: Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Saturday, Dec. 2 has started off with patchy morning fog on what will be a mostly cloudy day in which the high temperature will be around 50 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

The newest storm system will move in from the south, bringing a new round of precipitation starting in the pre-dawn hours Sunday, Dec. 3 with the heaviest rain at night. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

The storm "will feature a damp and dreary rain for most of the coastal Northeast," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. 

Rain will wind down in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 4 before skies become partly sunny on a day in which the high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Around an inch of rainfall is expected from the second storm system.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s.

The outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 6 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE