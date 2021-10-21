Elected Official In New Haven County Resigns After Arrest For Federal Fraud Complaint

An elected official in Connecticut who was arrested on a federal fraud complaint for defrauding his city out of hundreds of thousands of dollars has resigned from one government position as he faces charges.

In New Haven County, Democratic State Rep. Michael DiMassa is facing a fraud charge following allegations that he defrauded the City of West Haven out of more than $630,000.

DiMassa was elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives in November 2016 to represent the 116th Assembly District of West Haven and New Haven.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, DiMassa announced that he is resigning from his position as administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council, effective as of Monday, Oct. 25.

“It is with deep regret that I nearby resign from the position of Administrative Assistant to the West Haven City Council,” he wrote.

It is alleged that DiMassa, age 30, formed the Compass Investment Group with another person and proceeded to bill the city and its “COVID-19 Grant Department” for consulting services that were to be provided to the West Haven Health Department that never took place.

Between February and September of this year, the City of West Haven paid Compass Investment Group a total of $636,783.70.

During the fraud scam, prosecutors allege that DiMassa made multiple large cash withdrawals from the Compass Investment Group bank account, some of which were made shortly before and after he was caught on camera making a large buy-in at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

Democratic West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi issued a statement condemning DiMassa’s alleged actions, and called for him to be prosecuted if he is found complicit in the alleged fraud.

“If Rep. DiMassa broke the public’s trust and his oath to protect and serve his constituents and is found guilty of fraudulent activity, I am demanding that he and any other individual(s) involved be held accountable and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.