Police ID 3 Of 4 Victims In Fiery Fatal Waterbury Head-On Crash

The crash occurred in New Haven County around 11 p.m. Friday, July 19, in Waterbury on Thomaston Avenue when a car traveling south slammed into a northbound vehicle, causing both to burst into flames, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

He added that the two involved vehicles have been identified as an Audi A7 and a Lexus GS300.

Bessette said the Lexus driver has been identified as Mark Sousa, age 44, of Waterbury. He was the only occupant in the car.

He added that the Audi driver has been identified as Shar’ref Mahan, age 26, of Hartford County, West Hartford, and the rear passenger as Danaya Foster, age 25, of Waterbury.

"At this time, we are still awaiting to confirm the identification of the front passenger in the vehicle with the assistance of the state Office of Chief Medical Examiner," Bessette said.

Bessette said a preliminary investigation determined a car was traveling south on Thomaston Avenue at a high rate of speed, and a car was traveling north on Thomaston Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision that occurred in the northbound lane in the area of 690 Thomaston Avenue, he added.

The crash is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU).

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

