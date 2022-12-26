Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say

A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses.

Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.

Officers responded to Eli's Tavern, located at 21 Daniel St. in Milford, at about 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a breach of peace.

Police said Louder caused a disturbance inside the bar and attempted to kick a security guard when he was escorting her out of the eatery.

She also slapped him and broke his glasses into pieces, throwing them into the roadway, police said.

