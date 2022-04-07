Contact Us
Woman Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In West Haven

The home where the fire took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut woman was killed during a fire at a home.

The fire took place in West Haven around 2:11 p.m., Wednesday, April 6.

The West Haven Police and West Haven Fire departments responded to the home at 10 Cynthia Circle after receiving a 911 call reporting a residential fire, said Sgt. Patrick Buturla, of the West Haven Police.

Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered the woman dead inside, Buturla said.

The name of the victim will not be released until next of kin notification, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as police await autopsy results from the medical examiner's office.

