Woman Found Dead In Waterbury After Assault Complaint, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was found dead after police responded to an assault complaint.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 26, in Waterbury in the area of Willow Street at Roseland Avenue.

Officers located a woman who had sustained visible injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, said, Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

The investigation is active and further information is currently available, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203- 755-1234.

