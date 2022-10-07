Woman Bites Cop, Falls On Target's Red Ball After Shopping-Bag Assault, Milford Police Say

A Connecticut woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest outside of a shopping mall, authorities said.

In New Haven County, police in Milford were called just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports of a disturbance at the Connecticut Post Mall near the Target store.

When officers arrived, a juvenile victim informed them that 51-year-old Serita Harris, of Stratford in Fairfield County, had assaulted him with her shopping bags, police said.

As police were trying to detain Harris, she bit an officer on the wrist, according to police.

Harris then reportedly pulled away from officers before tripping and falling onto one of the red, concrete bollards that line Target’s parking lots.

The fall left her with minor injuries, police said.

She was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, interfering with police, and breach of peace.

