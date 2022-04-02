Woman Accused Of Spending $2K From Gift Cards She Stole At Milford Walmart

A Connecticut woman is facing charges after allegedly attempting to pull a fast one on her employer to the tune of thousands of dollars worth of stolen gift cards, police said.

In New Haven County, police in Milford arrested West Haven resident Josephine Gomez, age 52, who was taken into custody by investigators on Tuesday, March 29 after a warrant was issued for her arrest for allegedly stealing from the Walmart store on Boston Post Road.

According to a spokesperson from the Milford Police Department, Gomez is accused of creating fraudulent returns at Walmart in Milford and loading more than $2,000 onto gift cards, and later spending them for her own personal use.

Gomez was charged with third-degree larceny and later released without bond. She is scheduled to return to court on Monday, April 18.

