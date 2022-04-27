Waterbury Man To Be Charged With Murder Of Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A Connecticut man will be charged with the murder of his wife after she was found lying dead on a city street, a victim of domestic violence, police said.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 10:20 a.m., Tuesday, April 26 in Waterbury on Willow Street.

The victim, identified as Moesha Panton, was found when Waterbury police responded to an assault complaint in the area of Willow Street at Roseland Avenue, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Officers found Panton lying in the roadway with sustained visible injuries which included a large laceration to her neck, wrist, and multiple other stab wounds, Bessette said.

Waterbury Firefighters and paramedics provided CPR and medical care until the female victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel.

Investigating officer located her husband, Ainsley Panton, age 28, inside the residence of 428 Willow St., Bessette said.

It was determined that Ainsley was the husband of Moesha. Ainsley had no visible injuries but had indicated that he needed medical attention so he was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for evaluation, police said.

Officers also located two children, ages 5 and 3, who were present inside the residence, Bessette said.

Both children were not injured but were transported to Waterbury Hospital for evaluation and placed into the custody of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families.

Investigators located and processed a crime scene inside the residence and based on their investigative efforts Ainsley will be charged with murder and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

This incident is considered to be an isolated domestic-related homicide incident, Bessette said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.