Police & Fire

Waterbury Man Found Shot Dead In Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking for witnesses to a shooting that left a Connecticut man dead.

The shooting took place in New Haven around 9:36 p.m., Monday, April 11, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.

The victim, Jorge. Delgado, age 23, of Waterbury, was found by officers responding to a call of a person shot in the area on South Frontage Road, between York Street and College Street, Shumway said.

Delgado was inside a vehicle when found, police said.

He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.

The Bureau of Identification responded, processed the scene, and collected ballistic evidence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. 

Callers may remain anonymous.

