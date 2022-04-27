Waterbury Man Arrested, Accused Of Robbing Bank In Prospect

A 34-year-old man was arrested and accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut.

New Haven County resident Robert Creighton, of Waterbury, was charged with second-degree robbery in an incident that happened in March at a bank in Prospect, according to an announcement from Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, April 27.

Police received a report at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, about a robbery at Ion Bank, located at 24 Waterbury Road in Prospect, according to a police report.

A teller told police that a man, who authorities later identified as Creighton, put a note on the counter that read "Robbery Quiet large bills no dye packs," police said.

State police said the teller then gave Creighton cash from a money drawer, and the bank reported a loss of $884 in unaccounted funds following the incident.

On Wednesday, March 23, Creighton was arrested after attempting to evade officers and crashing his Subaru into Waterbury Police vehicles, according to state police.

