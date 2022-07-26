Waterbury Bicyclist Dies After Fatal Hit-Run, Driver Arrested, Police Say

A 22-year-old Connecticut man has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist who was left lying injured in the roadway.

The crash took place in New Haven County in Waterbury on Thursday, July 21 around 10 p.m. in the area of East Main Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Daryl Hammond, age 59, of Waterbury, lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Hammond was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital and was considered to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Bessette said.

Upon further investigation, Waterbury officers were able to identify the striking vehicle as a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Cobalt and the operator as J Quan Ballard, age 22, of Waterbury, he added.

Ballard was arrested and charged with evading responsibility, Bessette said.

Hammond died on Saturday, July 23 and the crash is now being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run, he said.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.

