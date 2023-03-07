Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: CT Man Killed In Hit-Run Crash
Police & Fire

Update: ID's Released For 2 Killed In Waterbury Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Police have released the identities of a Connecticut man and a woman killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:10 p.m., Sunday, March 5 in Waterbury at Long Hill Road and Transit Street. 

A preliminary investigation determined that the car's driver, identified as 24-year-old Dashon Ortiz, of Waterbury, lost control of his 2008 Honda Civic in the area of Long Hill Road at Transit Street, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

The car then collided with two unoccupied parked vehicles and a house located at 165 Long Hill Road causing the vehicle to flip onto its driver’s side before coming to a stop, according to Bessette.

His passenger, who was also killed, has been identified as Storm Clinton, age 22, also of Waterbury, Bessette added.

The accident remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CRU unit at 203-346-3975.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.