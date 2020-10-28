Two Women Accused Of Stealing $380 In Merchandise From Boscov’s In Milford

Two area women were nabbed with $380 worth of goods they allegedly stole from Boscov’s in Milford.

Monica Santos, 34, and Maria Rodriguez, 34, both of Bridgeport, were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny after being caught on Thursday, Oct. 22, said the Milford Police.

The women were arrested after Milford Police responded to the store at 1201 Boston Post Road, on a report of shoplifting.

An investigation led to the arrest of Santos and Rodriguez who were later released on a promise to appear ticket.

