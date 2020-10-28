Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Two Women Accused Of Stealing $380 In Merchandise From Boscov’s In Milford

Kathy Reakes
Two women were arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Boscov's in Milford.
Two women were arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Boscov's in Milford. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two area women were nabbed with $380 worth of goods they allegedly stole from Boscov’s in Milford.

Monica Santos, 34, and  Maria Rodriguez, 34, both of Bridgeport, were charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny after being caught on Thursday, Oct. 22, said the Milford Police.

The women were arrested after Milford Police responded to the store at 1201 Boston Post Road, on a report of shoplifting. 

An investigation led to the arrest of Santos and Rodriguez who were later released on a promise to appear ticket. 

