Trio Nabbed For Hit-Run Naugatuck Crash Leaving Man With Life-Threatening Injuries

Three men are facing charges after a 42-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash that happened while he was confronting suspects for attempting to burglarize his vehicle.

Police in New Haven County responded to a report that a man was struck by a vehicle on Alma Street in Naugatuck at about 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, according to the Naugatuck Police Department.

Officers determined that the man left his home to confront suspects who were trying to burglarize his vehicle.

Police said the man was seemingly struck intentionally by a vehicle, which left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

In an update on Thursday, Sept. 22, police announced that 24-year-old Dallas Diamond Rodriguez, 23-year-old John Carlos Santos, and 22-year-old TaJay Javon Hunter, all residents of Hartford, were arrested in the case.

Police said Rodriguez, who was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 21, was charged with:

First-degree robbery

First-degree assault

Evading responsibility

Reckless driving

Second-degree larceny

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary (seven counts)

Third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief (seven counts)

He is set to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 22, police said.

Authorities said Santos was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16, and charged with:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree larceny

Third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary (seven counts)

Third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief (seven counts)

He was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 19, according to the report.

Police said Hunter was charged with:

First-degree robbery

Second-degree larceny

Third-degree conspiracy to commit burglary (seven counts)

Third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief (seven counts)

Hunter is being held at Hartford Correctional Facility on unrelated criminal charges, and he is set to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 23, authorities said.

The announcement from police did not include a photo of Hunter.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.