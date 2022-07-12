Torrington Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Wrong-Way Crash In Waterbury

A Connecticut woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a wrong-way crash.

The crash took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 11:50 p.m., Monday, July 11, on Route 8 South.

According to state police, a Honda Pilot was traveling southbound and a Honda HRV northbound when they collided, state police said.

The driver and occupants of the Pilot suffered minor injuries. They were transported to St. Mary's hospital for treatment.

The driver of the CRV, identified as Yocasta Delrosario, age 42, of Torrington in Litchfield County, received life-threatening injuries, state police said.

She is being treated at Waterbury Hospital.

This crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone who may have observed this motor vehicle accident or who may have any information regarding it is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Rocha at 203-267-2200.

