Suspect Nabbed After Man Killed In Waterbury Altercation, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly killing another man during a fight.

New Haven County resident John T. Morgan, age 56, of Waterbury, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 1, after police responded to a complaint of a physical dispute in Waterbury.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police Department, when officers responded to 1078 Chase Parkway Morgan was standing outside and was detained.

Inside the apartment, officers located Franky Lanier Hogg Jr., age 46, of Waycross, Georgia, inside unconscious and not breathing while lying on the floor in the kitchen area with several significant lacerations to his head.

Hogg was pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene around 1 a.m.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives conducted an investigation and spoke to various witnessesnwho were present at the residence during the time of thw incident, Bessette said.

Investigators were able to determine that a physical altercation occurred between Hogg and Morgan during which time Morgan fatally wounded Hogg, he added.

Morgan was charged with murder and he is currently being held on $1 million bond pending court arraignment.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

