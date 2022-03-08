Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Waterbury Woman Commits Suicide, Police Say

A man who was a suspect in the shooting of two Connecticut women, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition, has committed suicide.

During a press conference on Tuesday, March 8, Waterbury Police identified the woman who was killed and announced the suicide.

The victim of the shooting that took place around 2:15 a.m., Saturday, March 5 in New Haven County in Waterbury was identified as Glenys Maomi Aloyo, age 35, of Waterbury, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Aloyo had been located with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene, he added.

The second victim, identified as a 38-year-old woman, also of Waterbury, also suffered multiple gunshots wounds and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital where she is still receiving medical treatment and is considered to be in critical but stable condition, Bessette said.

Both victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle parked outside in the roadway, he said.

Through investigative efforts, Westbury detectives identified Omar Hernandez, age 43, of Waterbury as a suspect. In addition, investigators determined that Hernandez had been involved in a relationship with Aloyo, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Hernandez and responded to an apartment in West Haven with the assistance of the West Haven Police, Bessette said.

When officers knocked on the door, a woman told officers that Hernandez had just shot himself, Waterbury Police said.

The investigation involving the death of Hernandez was turned over to the Connecticut State Police, Bessette said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

