Suspect At Large After Fatal Hamden Shooting, Police Say

A midday fatal shooting is under investigation in Connecticut after a man was struck and killed during an altercation in an area park, police said.

In New Haven County, officers responded to the Farmington Canal Linear Park in Hamden at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9, where there were reports of shots fired.

The incident happened near Treadwell Street.

According to police, upon arrival, officers found the victim who had been shot and was near the canal line. First responders attempted to resuscitate the man, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim, nor released any additional information about the shooting or potential suspects.

A spokesperson for the Hamden Police Department said that detectives from the Major Crimes and Crime Scene units are actively investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Hamden Police Department by calling (203) 230-4000.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

